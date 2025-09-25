Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demo [Image 11 of 12]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Navy Blue Angel stands in front of F/A-18 Hornet during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. America’s Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demo [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

