America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Silent Drill Platoon Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon stand at attention during their performance at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The Silent Drill Platoon represents the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment through precise, synchronized drill movements, all performed without verbal commands. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)