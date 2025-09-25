Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 5 of 6]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Silent Drill Platoon Performance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon stand at attention during their performance at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The Silent Drill Platoon represents the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment through precise, synchronized drill movements, all performed without verbal commands. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9343291
    VIRIN: 250926-M-JK941-3612
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Silent Drill Platoon Performance [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Silent Drill Platoon Performance
    MCAS Miramar AirShow; Aircraft; USMC; SemperFi; Pilot

