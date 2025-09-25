Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Air Show 2025 Day 1:Vicky Benzing

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1:Vicky Benzing

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    VIRIN: 250926-M-JK941-2986
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    MCAS Miramar AirShow; Aircraft; USMC; SemperFi; Pilot

