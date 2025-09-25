Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Audience [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Agents with the San Diego Border Patrol pose for a photo in front of the American Flag during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 23:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    MCAS Miramar AirShow; Aircraft; USMC; SemperFi; Pilot

