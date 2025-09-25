America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Audience

Agents with the San Diego Border Patrol pose for a photo in front of the American Flag during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9343284
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-JK941-2622
|Resolution:
|4229x6343
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
