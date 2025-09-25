Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo [Image 7 of 9]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, disembark from a MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 00:00
    Photo ID: 9343280
    VIRIN: 250926-M-JK941-2256
    Resolution: 4863x3242
    Size: 784.01 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar AirShow; Aircraft; USMC; SemperFi; Pilot

