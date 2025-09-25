A U.S. Marines Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lifts a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 23:59
|Photo ID:
|9343278
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-JK941-2126
|Resolution:
|3088x2059
|Size:
|207.15 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.