    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: F-35B LIghtning II Demo [Image 3 of 3]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: F-35B LIghtning II Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take-off capabilities during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II are flown by aviators with VMFAT-502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 23:59
    Photo ID: 9343273
    VIRIN: 250926-M-JK941-1346
    Resolution: 5967x3978
    Size: 720.56 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: F-35B LIghtning II Demo [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar AirShow; Aircraft; USMC; SemperFi; Pilot

