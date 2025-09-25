Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 6]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A shadow of U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 20:50
    Photo ID: 9343083
    VIRIN: 250926-M-KI463-1204
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MAGTF
    Marines
    USMC
    Air Show

