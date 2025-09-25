Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 6]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Vazquez, top, and Lance Cpl. Alfredo Munozrazo, both logistic specialist with 1st Distribution Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to attach a M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer to a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 20:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MAGTF
    Marines
    USMC
    Air Show

