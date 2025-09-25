America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brent Moffatt, a quality assurance chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, monitors Marines with 1st Distribution Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I MEF, as they attach a M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9343081
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-KI463-1124
|Resolution:
|3923x2615
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
