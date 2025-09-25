Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in a metro station [Image 7 of 7]

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in a metro station

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Pace Pearson, 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard patrols a metro station, Washington, D.C., Sep. 24th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9342655
    VIRIN: 250924-Z-YK075-1013
    Resolution: 5333x4000
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers provide a presence patrol in a metro station [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

