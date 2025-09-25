Date Taken: 09.26.2025 Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:35 Photo ID: 9342003 VIRIN: 250926-A-EY600-1735 Resolution: 1920x1282 Size: 551.89 KB Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ARCYBER soldiers prepare for U.S. Army Best Squad competition, by SSG DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.