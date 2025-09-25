Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCYBER soldiers prepare for U.S. Army Best Squad competition

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse (right), the U.S. Army Cyber Command command sergeant major, stands with the ARCYBER Best Squad competitors Sept. 26, 2025 at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:35
    Photo ID: 9342003
    VIRIN: 250926-A-EY600-1735
    Resolution: 1920x1282
    Size: 551.89 KB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    This work, ARCYBER soldiers prepare for U.S. Army Best Squad competition, by SSG DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

