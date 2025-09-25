Digital Illustration of Douglas A. Munro Coast Guard Headquarters

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A digital illustration of the Douglas A. Munro building at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2025. The design-build and custom architecture of Coast Guard Headquarters inspired this illustrative project. This illustration was created using Adobe Illustrator. Coast Guard Headquarters is integrated into a hillside, featuring green infrastructure such as green roofs and courtyards, which mimic the local ecology and manage stormwater drainage. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

