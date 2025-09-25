Digital Illustration of Douglas A. Munro Coast Guard Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A digital illustration of the Douglas A. Munro building at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2025. The design-build and custom architecture of Coast Guard Headquarters inspired this illustrative project. This illustration was created using Adobe Illustrator. Coast Guard Headquarters is integrated into a hillside, featuring green infrastructure such as green roofs and courtyards, which mimic the local ecology and manage stormwater drainage. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)