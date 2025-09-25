USS SAVANNAH Underway Replenishment at Sea with B.A.P. TACNA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) disengages after conducting a replenishment at sea with the Peruvian Navy Amsterdam-class support ship BAP Tacna (ARL-158), Sept. 14, 2025. Savannah is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Grace Middleton)