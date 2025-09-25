Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS SAVANNAH Underway Replenishment at Sea with B.A.P. TACNA [Image 5 of 5]

    USS SAVANNAH Underway Replenishment at Sea with B.A.P. TACNA

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathryn Hopp 

    USS Savannah

    Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) disengages after conducting a replenishment at sea with the Peruvian Navy Amsterdam-class support ship BAP Tacna (ARL-158), Sept. 14, 2025. Savannah is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Grace Middleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9341815
    VIRIN: 250915-N-XB359-1009
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

