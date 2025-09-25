KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group visited Latacunga, Ecuador, May 3 to 8, 2021, to provide aircraft maintenance training to the Ecuadorian Air Force as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. The team focused on hydraulics, electronics, avionics, propulsion, and structural and fuel-system maintenance. (Courtesy photo)