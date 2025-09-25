Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force

    KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force

    LATACUNGA, ECUADOR

    05.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Three members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group visited Latacunga, Ecuador, May 3 to 8, 2021, to provide aircraft maintenance training to the Ecuadorian Air Force as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. The team focused on hydraulics, electronics, avionics, propulsion, and structural and fuel-system maintenance. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:35
    Photo ID: 9341494
    VIRIN: 210509-Z-JU667-1501
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 702.97 KB
    Location: LATACUNGA, EC
    KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force
    KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force

    Kentucky Air Guard maintainers provide information exchange for Ecuadorian Air Force

    State Partnership Program
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Ecuador
    SPP
    123rd Maintenance Group

