KyANG assists Ecuadorian Air Force

Three members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group visited Latacunga, Ecuador, May 3 to 8, 2021, to provide aircraft maintenance training to the Ecuadorian Air Force as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. The team focused on hydraulics, electronics, avionics, propulsion, and structural and fuel-system maintenance. (Courtesy photo)
Kentucky Air Guard maintainers provide information exchange for Ecuadorian Air Force
