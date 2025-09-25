DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Spencer Bull, Region Officer in Charge of Construction director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Oceania, speaks to Tinian community members during an outreach meeting, Sept. 25. The meeting followed the conclusion of the quarterly Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan and gave residents the opportunity to learn about and discuss DoW projects and their impact on the community. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)