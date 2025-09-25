Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brandt, a contracting officer, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raul Muniz, a contracting specialist, both assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, inspect a job site in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Contracting officers oversee construction administration and inspections to verify projects meet standards, ensuring facilities are built to support readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
