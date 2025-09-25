332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Brandt, a contracting officer, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raul Muniz, a contracting specialist, both assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, inspect a job site in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Contracting officers oversee construction administration and inspections to verify projects meet standards, ensuring facilities are built to support readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)