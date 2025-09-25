332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Burns, a contracting officer climbs out of a manhole in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Contracting officers oversee construction administration and inspections to verify projects meet standards, ensuring facilities are built to support warfighter readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)