DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) — Commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, center, speaks with participants following the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Sept. 25. Department of War officials, local government, and federal agencies met for the quarterly meeting to share information and discuss current and future DoW projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)