Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gokul Rayamajhi, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, makes a purchase using a government purchase card in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. GPC card holders procure essential supplies and services, ensuring the base has what it needs to maintain readiness and support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9341455
    VIRIN: 250908-F-PO088-1021
    Resolution: 5186x3450
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations
    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download