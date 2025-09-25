332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gokul Rayamajhi, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, makes a purchase using a government purchase card in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. GPC card holders procure essential supplies and services, ensuring the base has what it needs to maintain readiness and support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)