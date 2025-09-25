332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gokul Rayamajhi, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, organizes receipts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Rayamajhi meticulously tracks every government purchase card expense to procure essential supplies and services, ensuring the base is fully equipped to complete its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)