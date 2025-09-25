Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gokul Rayamajhi, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, organizes receipts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Rayamajhi meticulously tracks every government purchase card expense to procure essential supplies and services, ensuring the base is fully equipped to complete its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:21
    VIRIN: 250908-F-PO088-1018
    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

