U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gokul Rayamajhi, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, organizes receipts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Rayamajhi meticulously tracks every government purchase card expense to procure essential supplies and services, ensuring the base is fully equipped to complete its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 08:21
|Photo ID:
|9341454
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-PO088-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.