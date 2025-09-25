332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deivid Baez, a contracting officer assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, negotiates a contract with a contractor in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Contracting officers are in charge of negotiating contracts, ensuring that the base secures the best resources and services, directly supporting operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)