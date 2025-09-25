DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David M. Apatang discusses civil-military partnership during the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Sept. 25. Department of War officials, local government, and federal agencies met for the quarterly meeting to share information and discuss current and future DoW projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)