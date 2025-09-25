Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 10 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    GARAPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    09.24.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David M. Apatang discusses civil-military partnership during the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Sept. 25. Department of War officials, local government, and federal agencies met for the quarterly meeting to share information and discuss current and future DoW projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:31
    Photo ID: 9341452
    VIRIN: 250925-N-ES098-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 31.99 MB
    Location: GARAPAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 18 of 18], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saipan
    JRM
    Tinian
    JTF-M
    Northern Mariana Islands
    CNMI STAKEHOLDERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download