    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacquelyn Stringfield, the Commander of the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, briefs contracting and finance members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Through close collaboration, contracting and finance personnel ensure the base has the funds and resources needed to maintain readiness and support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9341450
    VIRIN: 250908-F-PO088-1031
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
