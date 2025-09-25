U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacquelyn Stringfield, the Commander of the 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, briefs contracting and finance members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sep. 8, 2025. Through close collaboration, contracting and finance personnel ensure the base has the funds and resources needed to maintain readiness and support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 08:21
|Photo ID:
|9341450
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-PO088-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.