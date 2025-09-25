DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) Randy Sablan, political military advisor to the commanders of Joint Region Marianas and Joint Task Force - Micronesia, speaks with Department of War officials, local government, and federal agencies during the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Sept. 25. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoW projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)