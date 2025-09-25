Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 7 of 18]

    DoW, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    GARAPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    09.24.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sept. 25, 2025) Randy Sablan, political military advisor to the commanders of Joint Region Marianas and Joint Task Force - Micronesia, speaks with Department of War officials, local government, and federal agencies during the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Sept. 25. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoW projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 08:31
    Photo ID: 9341447
    VIRIN: 250925-N-ES098-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.59 MB
    Location: GARAPAN, MP
    TAGS

    Saipan
    JRM
    Tinian
    JTF-M
    Northern Mariana Islands
    CNMI STAKEHOLDERS

