Wreath Ceremony for the 106th Anniversary of Armistice

The USNMR Col. Jared Thompson laid ceremonial wreaths during the 106th Anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 ceremony in Mons, Belgium on November 11, 2024. This ceremony commemorated the conclusion of World War I in 1918 and honors the sacrifice of millions of service members who served during the conflict.