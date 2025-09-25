Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath Ceremony for the 106th Anniversary of Armistice [Image 10 of 11]

    Wreath Ceremony for the 106th Anniversary of Armistice

    BELGIUM

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    The USNMR Col. Jared Thompson laid ceremonial wreaths during the 106th Anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 ceremony in Mons, Belgium on November 11, 2024. This ceremony commemorated the conclusion of World War I in 1918 and honors the sacrifice of millions of service members who served during the conflict.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:40
    Photo ID: 9341262
    VIRIN: 241111-F-HF520-5511
    Resolution: 2048x1410
    Size: 961.57 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath Ceremony for the 106th Anniversary of Armistice [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWI
    armistice
    World War I
    USNMR
    ceremony
    wreath

