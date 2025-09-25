Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expect delays: Chuseok travel prompts road restrictions

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Expect delays: Chuseok travel prompts road restrictions

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    Vehicles queue at a toll gate near North Pyeongtaek Oct. 23, 2025, as South Korea braces for the coming Chuseok holiday, one of its busiest travel seasons. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys will implement off-post road condition restrictions Oct. 4–9 to help protect the community during the holiday rush.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 01:29
    Photo ID: 9340929
    VIRIN: 250923-Z-ZZ000-1001
    Resolution: 1224x780
    Size: 846.73 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expect delays: Chuseok travel prompts road restrictions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Expect delays: Chuseok travel prompts road restrictions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG-H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download