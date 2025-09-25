Vehicles queue at a toll gate near North Pyeongtaek Oct. 23, 2025, as South Korea braces for the coming Chuseok holiday, one of its busiest travel seasons. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys will implement off-post road condition restrictions Oct. 4–9 to help protect the community during the holiday rush.
Expect delays: Chuseok travel prompts road restrictions
