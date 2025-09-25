Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference

    MALAYSIA

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Malaysian Army Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain, Chief of the Malaysian Army pass the colors during the closing ceremony of the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 25, 2025. IPACC, IPAMS, and SELF represent the U.S. Army Pacific’s most significant multilateral land power engagements in the Indo-Pacific and provide an enduring platform for dialogue, interoperability, and collective understanding among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 01:23
    Photo ID: 9340923
    VIRIN: 250924-A-UU257-9943
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference
    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference
    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference
    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indo-Pacific Land Forces Wrapped Successful Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Build #Partnerships #USARPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download