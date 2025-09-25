America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides security during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force practice demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)