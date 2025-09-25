Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo [Image 3 of 4]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fast rope from a UH-1Y Venom assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force practice demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9340690
    VIRIN: 250925-M-NS030-1306
    Resolution: 4681x3122
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1Y Venom
    F/A-18 Hornets
    MCAS Miramar Air Show
    MAGTF Demo
    F-35C Lightning II
    Marines

