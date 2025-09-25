Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo [Image 2 of 4]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets and F-35C Lightning IIs assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, fly above the flight line during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force practice demonstration for 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9340689
    VIRIN: 250925-M-NS030-1576
    Resolution: 2595x3891
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

