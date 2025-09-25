A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, lifts an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer behind a simulated explosion during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force practice demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9340683
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-NS030-1351
|Resolution:
|3669x2447
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Practice Day: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.