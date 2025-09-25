The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard practices for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)
