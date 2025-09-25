Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Air Show [Image 3 of 3]

    America's Air Show

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Johnson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard practices for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 9340511
    VIRIN: 250925-M-AV197-6620
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America's Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Victoria Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America's Air Show 2025 Practice Day
    America's Air Show 2025
    America's Air Show

    P-38 Lightning
    MCAS Miramar AirShow
    Marines
    Blue Angels
    cavalry

