    America's Air Show 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Johnson 

    A U.S. Air Force P-38 Lightning taxis on a flight line after an aerial practice for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)

    MCAS Miramar AirShow , P-38 Lightning, Marines, Blue Angels, and Aviation

