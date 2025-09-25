U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules to a designated drop zone over Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The 36th AS regularly conducts training to maintain mission-ready aircrew capable of carrying out theater-wide airlift and humanitarian relief missions as the only forward-based tactical airlift squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9340500
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-GS842-1195
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS maintains readiness through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.