36 AS maintains readiness through routine training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules to a designated drop zone over Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The 36th AS regularly conducts training to maintain mission-ready aircrew capable of carrying out theater-wide airlift and humanitarian relief missions as the only forward-based tactical airlift squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)