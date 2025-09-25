Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS maintains readiness through routine training [Image 5 of 5]

    36 AS maintains readiness through routine training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules to a designated drop zone over Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The 36th AS regularly conducts training to maintain mission-ready aircrew capable of carrying out theater-wide airlift and humanitarian relief missions as the only forward-based tactical airlift squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 20:50
    Photo ID: 9340500
    VIRIN: 250916-F-GS842-1195
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 36 AS maintains readiness through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    Readiness
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Training

