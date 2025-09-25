22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force conduct convoy maneuverability training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Convoy training is crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient movement of personnel and resources and enhancing survivability in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)