    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 7 of 8]

    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force conduct convoy maneuverability training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Convoy training is crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient movement of personnel and resources and maintaining operational readiness.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 9339728
    VIRIN: 250913-F-AV319-1259
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, 22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Readiness, Air Task Force, Project Airpower, Combat Support Readiness training

