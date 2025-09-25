22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force conduct convoy maneuverability training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Convoy training is crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient movement of personnel and resources and maintaining operational readiness.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
