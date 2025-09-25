22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force receive a mounted operations training brief during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Mounted operations provide a versatile and effective means of patrolling large areas, conducting crowd control, and maintaining security in diverse and challenging terrains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)