22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Potter, 22nd Air Task Force base installation patrolman, simulates a downed driver as part of mounted operations training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. This training teaches Airmen how to replace a driver incapacitated by gunfire ensuring continued vehicle operation, mission continuity, and the safety of the remaining personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)