U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Potter, 22nd Air Task Force base installation patrolman, simulates a downed driver as part of mounted operations training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. This training teaches Airmen how to replace a driver incapacitated by gunfire ensuring continued vehicle operation, mission continuity, and the safety of the remaining personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9339693
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-AV319-1092
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS