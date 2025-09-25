22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, right, 22nd Air Task Force commander, and Senior Airman Malonga Mfoud, 22nd ATF liquid fuels maintenance technician, conduct cross-load training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Cross-loading is the transfer of personnel or equipment between tactical vehicles to redistribute assets or compensate for vehicle incapacitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)