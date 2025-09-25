22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Calkins, 22nd Air Task Force division chief of current operations, assumes the role of gunner as part of mounted operations training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. The gunner in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle is responsible for providing defensive fire and maintaining situational awareness of potential threats, ensuring the security of the vehicle and its occupants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)