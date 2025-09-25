U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Calkins, 22nd Air Task Force division chief of current operations, assumes the role of gunner as part of mounted operations training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. The gunner in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle is responsible for providing defensive fire and maintaining situational awareness of potential threats, ensuring the security of the vehicle and its occupants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9339677
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-AV319-1125
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|662.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.