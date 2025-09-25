Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, right, 22nd Air Task Force commander, and Senior Airman Malonga Mfoud22nd ATF liquid fuels maintenance technician, conduct cross-load training during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 13, 2025. Cross-loading is the transfer of personnel or equipment between tactical vehicles to redistribute assets or compensate for vehicle incapacitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 9339669
    VIRIN: 250913-F-AV319-1181
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills
    22nd ATF Airmen train on mounted operations to enhance security skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Readiness, Air Task Force, Project Airpower, Combat Support Readiness training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download