    Model of a USAF Project MX-981 Abrupt Deceleration Vehicle

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Model of a U.S. Air Force Project MX-981 Abrupt Deceleration Vehicle. The sleds were developed for the U.S. Air Force by Northrop Aircraft Inc. in the 1950s. The sleds were powered by jet-assisted takeoff rockets that propelled objects, animals, and human volunteers at speeds over 600 mph, followed by an abrupt stop to simulate airplane crashes. The model was made in 1954 to showcase the design of the sled and rockets. [M-550.00034] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Aerospace medicine
    US Air Force
    Human Physiology
    Paul Stapp

