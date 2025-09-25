Model of a USAF Project MX-981 Abrupt Deceleration Vehicle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Model of a U.S. Air Force Project MX-981 Abrupt Deceleration Vehicle. The sleds were developed for the U.S. Air Force by Northrop Aircraft Inc. in the 1950s. The sleds were powered by jet-assisted takeoff rockets that propelled objects, animals, and human volunteers at speeds over 600 mph, followed by an abrupt stop to simulate airplane crashes. The model was made in 1954 to showcase the design of the sled and rockets. [M-550.00034] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)