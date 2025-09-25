Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed General Hospital, September 1970

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    An illustration of Walter Reed General Hospital by architects and planners: Stone Marraccini, Patterson; Architect: Milton T. Pflueger; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, Baltimore District, September 1970.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9339631
    VIRIN: 250918-D-FY143-1007
    Resolution: 5166x2303
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
