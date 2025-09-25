CMC Speaks During Navy League Sea Services Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith addresses guests during Navy League Congressional Sea Services Award at the Reserve Organization of America Building Washington, D.C., Sep. 3, 2025. Senators Tood Young and Mark Kelly were dually awarded this year's honor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)