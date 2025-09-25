Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC Speaks During Navy League Sea Services Award

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith addresses guests during Navy League Congressional Sea Services Award at the Reserve Organization of America Building Washington, D.C., Sep. 3, 2025. Senators Tood Young and Mark Kelly were dually awarded this year's honor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)

