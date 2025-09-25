Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits San Diego Bay to its new homeport in San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    This work, USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego, by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America
    San Diego
    U.S. Navy

