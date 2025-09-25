Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct maintenance on the SGT STOUT (Stryker A1 M-SHORAD) M240 weapon system in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sep. 23, 2025. The SGT STOUT vehicle provides lethal, mobile, and survivable air defense against an array of aerial threats for the "Fighting Aces" Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9339388
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-SS410-7701
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.