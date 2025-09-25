Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the SGT STOUT (Stryker A1 M-SHORAD) vehicle in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sep. 23, 2025. The SGT STOUT vehicle provides lethal, mobile, and survivable air defense against an array of aerial threats for the "Fighting Aces" Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9339376
    VIRIN: 250923-A-SS410-1009
    Resolution: 4489x2987
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX
    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FtSill
    FieldArtillery
    PhantomWarrior
    ToughAsDiamonds
    75thFA
    FiresStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download