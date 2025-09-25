4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the SGT STOUT (Stryker A1 M-SHORAD) vehicle in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sep. 23, 2025. The SGT STOUT vehicle provides lethal, mobile, and survivable air defense against an array of aerial threats for the "Fighting Aces" Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)