    Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The 123rd Airlift Wing’s Response Forces Facility, shown here during its dedication at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 30, 2021, features new air handling technology that can reduce energy use by up to 36 percent while improving air quality for occupants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 9339331
    VIRIN: 210730-Z-JU667-1074
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    New technology reduces energy costs, improves air quality at Response Forces Facility

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Response Force Facility

