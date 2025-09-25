Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 123rd Airlift Wing’s Response Forces Facility, shown here during its dedication at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 30, 2021, features new air handling technology that can reduce energy use by up to 36 percent while improving air quality for occupants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)